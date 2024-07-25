GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana Budget: Minority Welfare budgetary allocation is ₹3,003 crore

Minority welfare department gets an increased allocation of 36% in the Congress-ruled Telangana

Updated - July 25, 2024 02:48 pm IST

July 25, 2024 - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed
Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramzan, at Eidgah bilali Hockey Ground of Masab Tank in Hyderabad on April 11, 2024. The Telangana Budget says the government has ₹33 crore for Ramzan celebrations this year.

The Telangana government on Thursday, in the Telangana State Legislative Assembly, proposed for FY 2024-25 a budgetary allocation of ₹ 3,003 crore. It was ₹2195 crore in the FY-2023-24. An increased allocation of 36% this year.

Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, said the protection of rights of the minorities would contribute to the “all round development of the State”. He added that the government is providing coaching to students from this community in line with the facilities being given  to students from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes. 

Stepend for students

“These students would be given a stipend of ₹2,500, if they are local, and ₹5,000, if they are non locals,” the budget speech copy quoted him as saying. 

The Finance Minister recollected the Telangana government had also released ₹2.4 crores for the Tablighi Jamaat ijtema (meeting) in January 2024 and ₹4.43 crore for providing facilities for Haj pilgrims.

The government also spent ₹33 crore for Ramzan celebrations and ₹50 lakh for the repair of and maintenance of ashoorkhanas, he said. 

