Telangana Budget: ₹9,564 crore proposed for Home Department

Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced a Budgetary allocation of ₹9,564 crores for the Home Department. He highlighted the drug problem in the State and the said the focus of the government has been to curb the menace since coming to power. “We have a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs,” he said.

Telangana Budget 2024 LIVE updates: ₹500 crores proposed for Metro extension to Old City,₹100 crores for extension to Airport

“Our government is taking various measures to protect the people of the State, especially the students, from this menace by dealing with the offenders with an iron hand. We have given clear instructions to the authorities that no matter how great or reputable they are, those who are caught carrying and using drugs shouldn’t be spared,” he said, adding how the Telangana Narcotics Control Bureau (TGANB) has been strengthened and adequate facilities have been provided to that bureau.

“Recently, the bureau has cracked down on international narcotics gang operations. Local police will inspect educational institutions under their purview, creating awareness among the students on elimination of drugs. Anti-Drug Committees have been formed in educational institutions and 4,137 students have been appointed as Anti-Drug Soldiers,” he added.

In his speech, the Minister also said the help of film personalities has been enlisted to create awareness among people about the harm caused by drugs.

He explained that a separate mechanism for trial of drug-related offences is being planned. “This will result in speedy conviction of the accused and deter them from getting involved in drug related activities. Our mission is to reassure parents in Telangana that their children are safe and away from drugs. Our government promises to make Telangana a drug-free State,” concluded the Minister.