Telangana | BRS MLAs, MPs and MLCs to donate a month’s salary to flood victims: Harish Rao

Published - September 04, 2024 02:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao. File

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party MLAs, MPs and MLCs will donate a month’s salary to aid victims of flood, announced the party’s senior leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao. He said that this is as per the decision taken by the party president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Mr. Harish Rao urged people to come forward to extend help to the victims.

The heavy rains that have hit the State in the past a few days have caused floods. At least 16 people lost lives. The floods have devastated several families. The BRS leader said that the party took up relief measures and the donation of a month’s salary is in this direction. Prominent across from Telugu film industry too have announced donations.

