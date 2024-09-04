GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana | BRS MLAs, MPs and MLCs to donate a month’s salary to flood victims: Harish Rao

Published - September 04, 2024 02:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao. File

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao. File

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party MLAs, MPs and MLCs will donate a month’s salary to aid victims of flood, announced the party’s senior leader and former Minister T. Harish Rao. He said that this is as per the decision taken by the party president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Mr. Harish Rao urged people to come forward to extend help to the victims.

The heavy rains that have hit the State in the past a few days have caused floods. At least 16 people lost lives. The floods have devastated several families. The BRS leader said that the party took up relief measures and the donation of a month’s salary is in this direction. Prominent across from Telugu film industry too have announced donations.

Related Topics

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.