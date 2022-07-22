Telangana: Branch post office opened at Maisigandi village

It will serve the needs of four villages, says official

Chief Postmaster General Telangana Circle, K. Prakash, inaugurated a branch post office at Maisigandi village in Rangareddy district on Friday.

Mr. Prakash handed over savings bank (SB), recurring deposit (RD) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana passbooks to the account holders and urged them to utilise the 307 services being offered through post offices in the State.

“The branch will serve the postal needs of 6,000 people in four villages of Kadthal mandal,” said P.V.S. Reddy, Postmaster General, Hyderabad Region.

Mr. Reddy said that the new post office would help 450 Asara pensioners and 468 MGNREGS wage-seekers to withdraw their money at the village instead of going to Kadthal. Mr. Reddy further stated that the benefit of Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AEPS) will be available at this office to facilitate withdrawal of input subsidies by Rythu Bandhu and Prime Minister Kisan beneficiaries in the village instead of going to banks four km away.

Arrangements will also be made for supply of ATM cards to those who open savings bank accounts at an interest rate of 4%. Aadhaar-related services and CSC services will be made operational in due course, he said.

On the day of inauguration, villagers opened 40 RD accounts (5.80% interest), 20 savings bank accounts (4% interest), 15 Sukanya Samriddhi accounts (7.6% interest) and 10 Rural Postal Life Insurance policies (bonus rate of ₹4,800 per lakh sum insured).