Telangana braces for rising temperatures

April 03, 2024

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country, Telangana is also expected to have a similar heatwave. This will pose significant risk, especially for vulnerable populations like the elderly, children and those with pre-existing health conditions.

In response to this forecast, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare is distributing informative posters in all districts within the state. These posters outline essential guidelines to mitigate the effects of the impending heatwave. Recommendations include staying hydrated by consuming ample water, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight and remaining indoors between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Additionally, precautions entail refraining from outdoor activities during peak sun hours, preventing children and pets from being left in parked vehicles and avoiding walking barefoot.

Should individuals experience symptoms such as fever exceeding 104 degrees Fahrenheit, excessive sweating, drowsiness, or muscle cramps, immediate action is advised. They are requested to seek assistance from the nearest health centre or contact emergency services at 108.

Commissioner R.V. Karnan highlighted further measures undertaken by health authorities, including the distribution of guidelines on Heat-Related Illnesses (HRIs) to both public and private healthcare facilities across the state. “These facilities are mandated to conduct HRI surveillance until July 31, with daily reporting requirements in place,” he said.

Meanwhile, public policy expert Narasimha Reddy Donthi addressed the broader societal implications of heatwaves, particularly in rural areas. He urged governmental involvement across various departments beyond the health department, highlighting the need for comprehensive strategies to support vulnerable populations effectively.

Dr. Sivaranjani Santosh, Chief Paediatrician at Magna Centre, underscored the importance of proactive measures for children’s health during summer. “Parents are advised to have an action plan in place, especially considering prevalent symptoms like vomiting and dehydration. In such cases, providing a cool environment and administering recommended liquids such as coconut water or WHO-approved Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) are suggested, with a caution against rushing fluid intake and withholding solid foods until vomiting subsides,” she added.

