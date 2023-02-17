Telangana blames A.P. for excessive utilisation of water in Krishna

February 17, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana on Friday stuck to its demand that Andhra Pradesh not be allowed to draw any more water from river Krishna in common reservoirs of the two States this water year ending on May 31 as the latter State had already utilised much more than its share.

The demand was made at a meeting of the three member committee of Krishna River Management Board, which was convened by its member-secretary D.M. Raipure. Andhra Pradesh Engineer-in-Chief Narayan Reddy who was one of the three members did not attend as he was preoccupied with a visit to Polavaram project. His Telangana counterpart C. Muralidhar reflected the State’s stand on the issue.

It was only the previous day that Mr. Muralidhar had written a letter to the Board saying A.P. utilised 542.457 tmc ft water, which was 74.77 % of divisible water between the two States in the current year. This was much in excess of AP’s entitlement in the current year while Telangana utilised the balance 183.057 tmc ft (25.23 %). There was a severe mismatch in utilisation though the ad hoc sharing ratio between the two States was supposed to be 50:50.

Mr. Muralidhar recalled that the sharing ratio between A.P. and Telangana was fixed at 66:34 in 2017-18 but Telangana demanded an ad hoc utilisation in the ratio of 50:50 from the following year. The ratio of 66:34 was continued till 2021-22 but Telangana made it clear that it was not agreeable to the arrangement from this year. Telangana demanded an ad hoc ratio of 50:50 but the Board did not initiate any action. Even then, the utilisation by A.P. this year was far in excess of 66 % that KRMB finalised by an ex-parte decision.

As things stood, the storage in Srisailam plummeted below the minimum draw down level with the two States vying with each other in using water for hydel generation and irrigation. Against the maximum storage of 215 tmc ft, the available water was now just 51 tmc ft. The minimum draw down level was supposed to be 834 ft for the full reservoir level of 885 ft but the level dropped to 830 ft on Friday.

The two States continued hydel generation to tap the 51 tmc ft water available raising concerns about drinking water if the level touched the dead storage. Last year, reverse pumping was resorted in summer from Nagarjunasagar to Srisailam to lift water for meeting drinking water requirement of Mahabubnagar.