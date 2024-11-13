Telangana BJP seeks judicial probe into Vikarabad incident

Telangana BJP has demanded a judicial probe into the attack on Vikarabad Collector and other officials when they were conducting a public hearing on the proposed pharma unit in the district, and accused the government of trying to “usurp farmers’ land forcibly”.

Party vice-president Ch. Ramachandra Reddy and general secretary K. Venkateshwarlu told a press conference at the State BJP office in Hyderabad on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) that the farmers’ protest against officials was a reflection of people’s anger against the Congress Government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy since it was siding with pharma companies.

Despite the Collector himself denying any attack on him, police have rounded up several people for the incident and there is restricted movement in the area. There is opposition against such firms because they have been ignoring locals in giving employment and polluting the area directly having adverse effect on agricultural operations, they said.

The party strongly opposes such forcible land take over and called for a proper dialogue with farmers - who are already facing a tough time. Paddy farmers are hit by tardy procurement with complaints at all market yards about the facilities and low weight of produce.

Our top leaders, Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman, have already visited the market yards and listened to farmers’ woes but the government seem unmoved, they regretted and condemned the action.

The BJP leaders also claimed that the government has failed farmers since it has not given the promised ₹500 bonus per quintal to fine rice and enhanced financial support to tenant farmers.

