Telangana BJP questions government’s commitment to Old City Metro Line

July 11, 2023 04:33 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State (TS) BJP has questioned the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) commitment on constructing the metro rail into the Old City till Falaknuma from MGBS, Imliban, as was originally envisaged and said, on July 11, the latest announcement on urging the L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (L&TMR) was an eyewash to once again fool the people.

Senior BJP leader and former MLA Ramachandra Reddy pointed out that the government had made similar announcements earlier since 2018! “Who is the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao trying to fool? Why did he suddenly remember the pending work after having a meeting with Majlis leaders? It is because elections are round the corner,” he claimed.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, he questioned as to what had prevented the government from taking up the old city line in the last nine years or the BHEL-Mehdipatnam metro link and in starting the Airport Metro work from Gachibowli. “SCR had to cancel tenders twice because the government did not release funds for constructing the MMTS Phase Two link to Yadadri after assuring to bear 2/3rd of the estimated cost of ₹438 crore,” he charged.

Mr. Reddy said the government owed an explanation to the people about why it had failed to fool proof the city from flooding during monsoon, in not being able to provide round the clock potable water supply and in treating sewage. “Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao had released a book claiming to have invested more than ₹1 lakh crore, where has the money gone? Drinking water is not available to 20 lakh people. What happened to the reservoirs promised to be built at Shameerpet and Keshavpuram? Grand promises were made during the GHMC polls, how many have been fulfilled,” he asked.

The BJP leader said the solid waste management is not up to the mark while the proposed new sewage treatment plants would be able to handle about 700 million litres a day more in addition to the 700 MLD when the outflow is about 2,650 MLD while the Musi rejuvenation work is yet to begin.

