Congress Government “confusing” people with Abhaya Hastham applications: Kishan Reddy

January 04, 2024 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy, on Thursday accused the Congress Government of “confusing” people and “wasting” their time in the name of collecting applications under ‘Abhaya Hastham’ for eligibility to various welfare schemes

At a press conference held at the party office, he charged that the entire process is meant for “reaping political benefit” and not to help the people. If the Government was really serious about implementing its “six guarantees”, the process could have begun right away without seeking fresh applications, he observed.

The BJP leader accused the Government of “delaying tactics” as it has all the necessary information to issue new ration cards, also first information reports for removing cases filed against those involved in the separate State agitation or in giving financial assistance to the farmers rather than seek citizens help in re-submitting details.

Similarly, the ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme, to provide ₹2,500 each monthly to the womenfolk, could be initiated making use of the information available with the self-help groups. Also, there was no clarity on whether the scheme is applicable for all women or those under the poverty line, he maintained. The ₹12,000 each for the farm labour too has been stalled with details being sought about the employee guarantee scheme data.

Mr. Reddy has accused the Government of making the people run around offices till the Parliament elections. With regard to the probe into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), he wondered why the Government was hesitant to order a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with a judicial probe and demanded Chief Minister Revanth Reddy write to the Centre seeking the same rather than “save former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao”. The Minister objected the CM’s criticism directed against him and pointed out to the cases against Mr. Reddy.

