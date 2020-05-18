Telangana BJP president accuses officials of being partisan

Bharatiya Janata Party State president Bandi Sanjay on Monday accused authorities of favouring one section of society as well as targeting his party workers and leaders in the State. He cited the instances of the alleged false case registered against youths of one section of society at Bhainsa town in Nirmal district as well the manhandling of the BJP district president of Nagarkurnool in another incident, to buttress his accusation.

Mr. Sanjay addressed media here after meeting victims of the recent communal incident in Bhainsa town. He demanded that the government to prove its sincerity by taking action against the police officers in the district responsible for partisan attitude and foisting of false cases.

The BJP president accused the police of beating up an innocent minor youngster in the Bhainsa case. He spoke of a conspiracy of authorities in collusion with a political party to drive away one community from the town like Kashmiri Pandits were driven away from Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Sanjay also cited the instance of police manhandling the Nagarkurnool BJP unit president Sudhakar Rao in the issue pertaining with sweet lime marketing. He said the video records clearly showed that the local police had manhandled and verbally abused the BJP leader.