Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh under preventive arrest

April 06, 2023 03:17 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh was again placed under preventive detention on April 6, 2023, as he was about to attend the Shobha Yatra during the Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday afternoon.

“I’m arrested by Hyderabad police as I was about to take part in the Hanuman Jayanti rally from Ram Mandir, Gowliguda Chaman in my Goshamahal Constituency which I do every year. I like to ask the government and the police department, as a Hindu, why can’t I take part in the procession of Lord Hanuman that too in my own constituency?,” he posted on social media.

Earlier, a case was registered against Mr. Singh, who represents of Goshamahal in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, for making a provocative speech during Ram Navami Shobha Yatra.

With the Shobha Yatra for Hanuman Jayanti, police took him into custody as a preventive arrest on Thursday.

In a video put out on social media, Mr. Singh warned that he should not be held responsible for any untoward incident in the city by the agitated devotees. “I am not responsible for any retaliation done by agitated devotees due to my arrest. The Chief Minister, Home Minister and the government should be held responsible. I will go and try to take part in the rally as I do every year and see who stops me,” he said in the video, which was released minutes before he was taken into custody.