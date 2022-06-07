Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for offensive remarks

T. Raja Singh. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

June 07, 2022 11:24 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party’s legislator from Goshamahal, T. Raja Singh allegedly made derogatory statements against Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Bharatiya Janata Party’s legislator from Goshamahal T. Raja Singh was on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, booked for outraging religious beliefs by allegedly making derogatory and insulting remarks against Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, Kanchanbagh police in the city confirmed.

The complaint was made by a local resident one Ali late night on Monday. He referred his complaint to a recent YouTube video featuring the legislator.

Police have pressed Section 295A – Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings.

Investigations are on.