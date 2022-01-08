Telangana BJP leaders submit memorandum to Governor on Modi’s security breach

HYDERABAD

The State unit of the BJP has submitted a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on obstructing the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ferozepur district in Punjab and requesting to convey the collective anger and deep concern of the people of Telangana to the President of India and Ministry of Home Affairs so that such incidents do not occur in future.

“We also request to convey the demand of people of Telangana for a comprehensive inquiry into the episode and all those responsible for the lapses should be brought to book,” said the BJP leaders in the memorandum submitted on Saturday.

“There are reports that Superintendent of Police, Ferozepur, informed the protesters that the Prime Minster was going to travel on the road in the question. How could the SP inform the protesting farmers about the PM’s movement?” asked the BJP leaders adding that the entire nation feels hurt at the happenings and feel concerned about his security. They have stated that the incident proved that the Congress could stoop down to any level.

The memorandum was signed by party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman, former MP Vijayashanthi and others.