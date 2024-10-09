GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana BJP leaders hail Haryana, J&K Assembly elections verdict

‘People of country have once again affirmed their faith in PM Modi despite the negative propaganda of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi’, says Kishan Reddy.

Published - October 09, 2024 07:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Telangana BJP office burst into activity once the results of the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections started coming in as leaders started trooping in with big smiles. Soon, burst of crackers, slogan shouting, waving party flags and distribution of sweets followed on Tuesday (October 8. 2024) evening.

Party president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, in a statement from J&K where he was overseeing the poll, exulted that people of country have once again affirmed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite the “negative propaganda” of the Congress Party and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

The party has won more number of seats than ever before and affirmed the party’s commitment to development of the both the states. Senior leader and MLC N. Ramchander Rao at the state office here said the “spectacular” show by the party only showed that people have the BJP in their hearts.

“The BJP is the only alternative for the country. This is going to be repeated in other states and is an indication of what is to come in the forthcoming elections in Jharkhand and Maharastra,” he declared. Another former MLC P.Sudhakar Reddy said people have voted for development and against “vote bank politics”. He also condemned the Congress Party for questioning the Election Commission’s role.

Party spokesperson N.V. Subash said the results of both the states only showcased the hard work put in by the cadre and “love” for Mr. Modi. The Congress Party’s “ego bubble” post the Parliament polls too got busted, he claimed. Former MLA Ch. Ramachandra Reddy and others too hailed the verdict and party’s performance.

Published - October 09, 2024 07:43 am IST

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.