Telangana BJP leaders hail Haryana, J&K Assembly elections verdict

Telangana BJP office burst into activity once the results of the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections started coming in as leaders started trooping in with big smiles. Soon, burst of crackers, slogan shouting, waving party flags and distribution of sweets followed on Tuesday (October 8. 2024) evening.

Party president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, in a statement from J&K where he was overseeing the poll, exulted that people of country have once again affirmed their faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite the “negative propaganda” of the Congress Party and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

The party has won more number of seats than ever before and affirmed the party’s commitment to development of the both the states. Senior leader and MLC N. Ramchander Rao at the state office here said the “spectacular” show by the party only showed that people have the BJP in their hearts.

“The BJP is the only alternative for the country. This is going to be repeated in other states and is an indication of what is to come in the forthcoming elections in Jharkhand and Maharastra,” he declared. Another former MLC P.Sudhakar Reddy said people have voted for development and against “vote bank politics”. He also condemned the Congress Party for questioning the Election Commission’s role.

Party spokesperson N.V. Subash said the results of both the states only showcased the hard work put in by the cadre and “love” for Mr. Modi. The Congress Party’s “ego bubble” post the Parliament polls too got busted, he claimed. Former MLA Ch. Ramachandra Reddy and others too hailed the verdict and party’s performance.