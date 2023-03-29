ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana BJP leader lodges complaint over ‘colour-spraying’ of party office

March 29, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP-Telangana unit approached Abids police and reported ‘colour-spraying’ of the party office premises by yet-unidentified culprits.

The incident, according to BJP office secretary B.Umashanker, took place around 1.45 a.m. on March 26. The security guard posted there had raised an alarm, but the miscreants who had came on two motorcycles sped away. The incident was also recorded on CCTV cameras, he added.

In a complaint to the police requesting a probe, Mr. Umashanker said she suspects it to be an ‘act of sabotage’.

