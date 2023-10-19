Telangana BJP leader Indrasena Reddy appointed as Tripura Governor

October 19, 2023 09:28 am | Updated 09:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

Senior BJP leader and former MLA, Nallu Indrasena Reddy has been appointed as the Governor of Tripura.

The three-time MLA from Malakpet constituency has not been in the limelight for over a decade politically but has been active in the party circles. Born in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana, he won as MLA from Malakpet in the 1983, 1985 and 1999 elections. He also served as the floor leader of the BJP in the combined Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

Mr. Reddy also served as the president of the BJP in the combined state of Andhra Pradesh from 2003 to 2007 and as the national secretary of the BJP in 2014. Recently, he was appointed as a member of the BJP’s national executive committee. He is the second BJP leader to serve as the Governor from Telangana with Mr. Bandaru Dattatreya presently posted as the Governor of Haryana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior leader from Andhra Pradesh, Kambham Haribabu, is presently serving as the Governor of Mizoram thus making three leaders from the two Telugu states appointed as Governors at the same time. Earlier, former BJP chief, V Rama Rao served as the Governor of Sikkim, while former Union Minister Ch. Vidya Sagar Rao was appointed as the Governor of Maharashtra during the NDA’s first term. All these leaders served as the state BJP chiefs.

Congress to take up with Election Commission

TPCC senior vice president and chairman of the party’s Election Commission Coordination Committee said the appointment of Mr. Indrasena Reddy will attract the Model Code of Conduct as he is from Telangana State which is going to elections.

In a letter to the Election Commission of India and the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, he said the appointment had been made to influence the voters in Telangana. He asked them to take the appropriate steps to withdraw his appointment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.