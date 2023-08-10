Telangana BJP leader discusses delay in Uppal flyover work with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

August 10, 2023 06:05 am | Updated 06:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari instructed the chief engineer of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to take up with the State government issues regarding delays in the completion of the Uppal flyover, including land acquisition and shifting of utilities like power and water lines, on Tuesday.

This was following a representation made by Telangana BJP vice-president and former MLA N.V.S.S. Prabhakar when he met him in New Delhi and explained about the project delay which has been causing much inconvenience to the people residing in nearby areas and those commuting.

The former Uppal MLA complained that the State government departments have not been showing the necessary alacrity in completing the works while the contractor too has been delaying critical stages. The government had also complicated matters by paying three different kinds of compensation to the affected property owners, he charged.

Mr.Gadkari was said to have been surprised by the delays and pointed out that several other national highway works in Telangana have been proceeding at a good speed. The NHAI chief engineer was directed to ensure there are no further delays in project completion, said a press release.