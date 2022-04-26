BJP demands white paper on vacant posts, urges CM to issue job notification calendar

Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the TRS government of filling only police posts at the “cost of other vacancies only to perpetuate the dictatorial rule”.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the TRS government of filling only police posts at the “cost of other vacancies only to perpetuate the dictatorial rule”.

Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to release a ‘white paper’ on the job calendar notification schedule for the remaining 63,425 posts to be filled in addition to the notification issued for filling 16,614 police vacancies.

In yet another ‘Open Letter’ to KCR, the Karimnagar MP pointed out that it has been 45 days since the Chief Minister had announced in the Legislative Assembly about filling up 80,039 government jobs, even when the Biswal Committee had stated that there were 1.91 lakh vacancies to be filled in various departments.

“The unemployed have brought to my attention the delay in filling the posts in several places during the course of the ongoing ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ and our party will continue to support the educated youth till all the vacant posts are filled,” he said.

He accused the TRS government of filling only police posts at the “cost of other vacancies only to perpetuate the dictatorial rule”.

Teaching posts vacant

With the school academic year commencing in two months, the government should take up the process of filling up scores of teachers’ posts by conducting the ‘TET’ examination during this period rather than in June when the classes would have already begun.

“By the time the results of the TET examination are released and the teacher positions are filled, half of the academic year will have been completed. Why is there such sluggishness in issuing notifications and conducting TET?” he questioned. In the 2018 election campaign, the government promised a job for every family and a stipend of Rs 3,016 per month to unemployed youth, but not a single person received these benefits, with the prospective arrears reaching Rs 1,20,640 per unemployed youth during these three and a half years, he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said there are up to 50,000 contract and outsourcing employees in the state and their services should be regularised instead of piecemeal basis. The assurance to reinstate 7,651 field assistants too has not been implemented, he said, and claimed that the unemployed are under severe distress due to these delays.

Another issue of neglect is the lack of proper books or study material at libraries and other places for the youth to prepare for various exams. While the government coaching centres are insufficient, there is no regulation on the private ones exploiting gullible persons. “It is the responsibility of the government to help the financially backward people by setting up coaching centers in each constituency,” he added.