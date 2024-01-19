Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy appoints party’s new district presidents

January 19, 2024 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has announced the appointment of district presidents and also chiefs of five other wings of the party on Thursday night.

Prominent among the district chiefs are Dinesh Kumar Kulachari for Nizamabad, G. Krishna Reddy for Karimnagar, Godavari for Sangareddy, Gaddam Srinivas for Medak, Ranga Reddy (Urban) Sama Ranga Reddy, Secunderabad B. Shyam Sundar Goud, Ranga Reddy (rural) B. Narsimha Reddy.

Vikarabad K. Madhava Reddy, Medchal (urban) P. Harish Reddy, Medchal (rural) P. Vikram Reddy, Hyderabad Central N. Goutham Rao, Nalgonda Varshit Reddy, Mahabubnagar P. Srinivas Reddy, Warangal Ganta Ravi, and so on. P. Ganga Reddy is the new Kisan Morcha chief, Dr. Shilpa for Mahila Morcha, Anand Goud for OBC Morcha, S. Mahender for Yuva Morcha, K. Sridhar for SC Morcha and Dr. J. Gopi for ST Morcha, according to a press release.