Telangana becoming hub for Ayurvedic treatment: Harish Rao

He also said 50-bed Ayush hospitals will be established at Siddipet, Bhupalpally and Vikarabad

June 25, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Finance and Health T. Harish Rao on Sunday said Telangana has become a hub for Ayurvedic treatment and the government has been using the services of the doctors at Health and Wellness Centres. Mr. Harish Rao was attending a meeting of Ayurvedic doctors at the district headquarters.

“The State government recognises the services of Ayurvedic doctors. As many as 1,154 Ayurvedic doctors have been appointed as mid-level health providers. This stands for one-third of the total recruitment of 3,071 by the government. In 1987, Ayurvedic doctors were recruited on a daily wage basis. Though there were recruitments in 1999, 2006 and 2009, the total hiring stood below 400. But the Telangana government provided employment opportunity to 1,100 doctors at a stroke,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding that their services are being used in Rashtriya Bal Swasthya (RBS).

The Minister also recalled how the services of Ayurvedic doctors came to the rescue of thousands of people during COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that 50-bed Ayush hospitals would be established at Siddipet, Bhupalpally and Vikarabad.

