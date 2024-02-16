ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana BC Commission thanks CM for caste survey

February 16, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar, BC Commission Chairman V. Krishnamohan Rao, BC Welfare Secretary Burra Venkatesham and Shadnagar MLA Veerlapally Shankar congratulate Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for taking up the caste survey.

Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes has thanked the government for taking up the caste survey, which, it said, would bring out the social, economical and political requirements of the backward classes.

BC Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishnamohan Rao met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and thanked him for accepting the commission’s recommendations on the caste survey. He said the true picture of the extremely backward classes would come out with the caste survey, so that the government could provide the deserving with the right opportunities.

Mr. Krishnamohan said the demand for caste survey had been pending for long, and the Congress government fulfilling that demand would open new opportunities for the backward classes; this is a historic decision, he said.

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar and BC Welfare Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham were also present.

