Telangana BC Commission holds first public hearing

The Telangana Commission for Backward Classes conducted a public hearing in Adilabad district headquarters town, the first in the State, on Monday as a precursor to the upcoming State-wide caste survey.

The newly constituted BC Commission has been tasked with deciding the reservations for BC communities in local bodies after a State-wide comprehensive caste survey to enumerate the percentage of BC communities in the population.

The public hearing was presided over by the Telangana BC Commission Chairman G. Niranjan and was attended by Collectors of Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts, elected public representatives, members of various BC Organisations, and other stakeholders from the erstwhile composite Adilabad district, official sources said.

The participants extended suggestions and submitted as many as 90 representations to the BC Commission during the public hearing.

State BC Commission members Tirumalagiri Surender and Rapolu Jayaprakash were present.

Suggestions on the upcoming caste survey and BC reservations can be extended by post or in person at the BC Commission Office, Khairatabad Jalamandali, before 5 p.m. on November 13.

