Telangana government bars all public gatherings till March 31

14 March 2020 23:51 IST

The decision, aimed at checking spread of coronavirus, will be reviewed after the period, says Chief Minister

The Telangana government on Saturday night barred all public gatherings, including functioning of educational institutions, cinema halls, marriages, public meetings, clubs, celebrations, rallies, all kinds of sports activities and exhibitions, with immediate effect in view of the prevalence of coronavirus.

The closure will apply till March 31 when the government will review the situation and take a view, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao told press conference after the Cabinet meeting.

However, the examination schedule for SSC, Intermediate and all common entrance tests would be maintained undisturbed. But, other exams would be considered only after March 31. Only the exam writing students would remain at social welfare and other government hostels. They could avail hostel facilities but other students would have to go home.

There was no bar on supermarkets, malls and other commercial establishments.

This being the marriage season, Mr. Rao said marriages already scheduled till March 31 could be celebrated with a limited gathering not exceeding 200 persons. After March 31, no booking of marriage halls would be allowed. Strict instructions were given to police officials to ensure that these instructions were complied with.

The closure would also apply to seminars, workshops, trade fairs, cultural events, bars, pubs, indoor and outdoor sports stadia, swimming pools, gyms, zoo parks, amusement parks, coaching centres, summer camps and museums.

The bus and metro rail services would function as usual with continuous sanitation. The MBBS, nursing and dental students, except those in the final year and post-graduate students, would have holidays.

Mr. Rao said there would be no relaxation of any kind on activities barred and violations would be dealt with stringent action. Even postings on social media and airing of news in electronic media shall be as per announcements by the health department. False propaganda would be seen as a violation and action initiated.

As regards gatherings at temples, churches and mosques, Mr. Rao said they were not expected to be a problem because people would not remain there for a long time. Any how, the government would be in touch with religious heads. The celebrations of Ugadi and Sriramanavami would be considered later. The government would also reconsider the official Ugadi celebration of reading the almanac for the State at his camp office, he added.

These steps, he said, were part of a 15-day action plan decided by the Cabinet. The meeting finalised a task force comprising panchayat raj, municipal administration, forest and police personnel to take remedial steps. An amount of ₹ 500 crore was kept at the disposal of the Chief Secretary to meet any eventuality. A round-the-clock surveillance was maintained at the Hyderabad airport with 200 staff.

He denied any panic in the State and said only two positive cases had been reported so far.