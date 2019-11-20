Telangana bags Swachh Sarvekshan Grameen award

Telangana has bagged the ‘Swachh Sarvekshan Grameen-2019’ award that Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao received from Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers at a function held in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Speaking after receiving the award, Mr. Dayakar Rao said sanitation in the rural areas has greatly improved with constant efforts of the State government. It was possible only with the initiative of officials and elected representatives, including sarpanches.

He stated that Palle Pragathi programme, a 30-day action plan implemented to improve sanitation in the villages from September 6 to October 5, had brought in a huge change the way sanitation was dealt with in the villages, he said. The improvement of sanitation also included the institutions like schools, anganwadi centres, public health centres, weekly markets and other common public places after the 30-day programme.

The State government is also planning a dumping yard in every village as part of further improving the sanitation, the Minister explained. Secretary in the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Parameswaran Iyer and Panahcyat Raj Commissioner of Telangana M. Raghunandan Rao participated in the event.