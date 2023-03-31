HamberMenu
Telangana bagged 79 national rural awards since 2015, role model for country: KTR

March 31, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao said that Telangana bagged 79 national rural awards from 2015 to 2022 and that 19 of the 20 best gram panchayats under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana were from Telangana.

Mr. Rao was speaking at the National Panchayat Awards presentation ceremony on Friday, where he also challenged other parties to compare schemes being implemented in Telangana with those in the States they governed.

He said Telangana’s villages were equipped with facilities, schemes and provisions like drinking water supply to every home, nurseries, vaikunta dhaama, palle prakruthi vanam, and dumping yards. He dubbed Telangana a true model for development.

In the presence of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, he suggested training sessions for public representatives and officials so that efficiency could be improved. He also recommended that performance be incentivised. Panchayats winning district awards should be given ₹10 lakh, State awards be given ₹20 lakh, and national awards be given ₹30 lakh.

He pointed out that State worked towards bringing about an equilibrium in the development of all sectors.

