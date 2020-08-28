Telangana Assembly to ask Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on PV

HYDERABAD

28 August 2020

A memorial of international standards to be set up in Hyderabad, says Chief Minister

The State Assembly will adopt a resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao at its session beginning on September 7.

By another resolution, the Centre will be requested to rename Hyderabad Central University after Narasimha Rao as he was behind the setting up of the university, it was decided at a meeting convened by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to review the programmes in connection with the year-long centenary celebrations of the late leader.

The State government will rename Necklace Road where the cremation of Rao took place as P.V. Gnan Marg. A memorial of international standard for him will also be constructed in Hyderabad.

Mr. Rao said it was decided to take up an exhaustive discussion on the contribution of the former Prime Minister preceding the resolution in the Assembly. A portrait of Narasimha Rao will also be installed in the Assembly hall. The State government will demand a similar portrait of him in the Parliament hall.

Giving details of further programmes in memory of Narasimha Rao, the Chief Minister said the P.V. Gnan Marg will be developed with greenery. A statue will also be installed on the road.

Laknepalli, the birthplace of Narasimha Rao, and Vangara, where he grew up, will be developed as tourist centres. In this connection, the Chief Minister directed Tourism Minister to visit the two villages and prepare the plan for the purpose.

He wanted the memorial in Hyderabad to reflect the contribution of Narasimha Rao in different fields. An ideal location will be identified.

A proposal should be made to UNESCO to institute an international award in his name in the fields of science and technology and literature. The cash component of the award would be paid by Telangana government, he said.

The centenary celebrations should be held in different parts of the world. Already, arrangements were made in the US, Singapore, South Africa, Malaysia, Mauritius, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The former US President Bill Clinton and former British prime ministers John Major and Cameroon should be invited to India to participate in the celebrations as Narasimha Rao had forged close ties with these countries as Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

Mr. Rao said he will personally write letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind and various chief ministers to participate in the celebrations.

The unpublished articles of Narasimha Rao should be published by Telangana Sahitya Akademy. A book should be brought out of articles written by him in various newspapers. Another book comprising his public speeches and interviews should also be produced. A coffee table book on his life should be printed.

Mr. Rao wanted a photo exhibition on Narasimha Rao accompanied by cultural programmes and delicious food. He asked officials to place orders for statues of Narasimha Rao at New Delhi, Hyderabad and other centres.

The meeting was attended by centenary celebrations committee chairman K. Keshava Rao, Narasimha Rao’s son Prabhakar Rao and daughter Vani Devi, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and others. Ms. Vani Devi presented to Mr.Rao books written about her father and those that he himself wrote.