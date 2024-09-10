ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Assembly Speaker constitutes Financial Committees; Arekapudi Gandhi appointed as chairman of Committee on Public Accounts

Published - September 10, 2024 12:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Serlingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi (fourth from left) who joined ruling Congress on July 13, 2024, was appointed as chairman of Committee on Public Accounts. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar has constituted three Financial Committees for the Financial Year 2024-2025 among the elected members.

Committee on Public Accounts

Arekapudi Gandhi, who was elected on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ticket and later shifted to the Congress, is made the chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts, a position usually given to the Opposition Party. Other members in the committee include Prashanth Reddy Vemula, Gangula Kamalakar, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Ram Rao Pawar, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao (all MLAs), and T. Jeevan Reddy, T. Bhanuprasad Rao, L. Ramana and Satyavathi Rathod (MLCs).

Committee on Estimates

The Committee on Estimates would be headed by Nalamada Padmavathi Reddy and the members include Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Devireddy Sudhir Reddy, Maganti Gopinath, Ch. Vijaya Ramana Rao, Koram Kanakaiah, Ramdas Maloth, Yashaswini Mamidala, P. Rakesh Reddy (All MLAs) and M.S. Prabhakar Rao, Sunkari Raju, T Ravinder Rao and V. Yadava Reddy (all MLCs).

Committee on Public Undertakings

The Committee on Public Undertakings would be headed by K. Shankaraiah and the members include Sabitha Indra Reddy, K.P. Vivekanand, Vemula Veeresham, Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy, Makkan Singh Raj Thakur, Patlolla Sanjeeva Reddy, Laxmi Kantha Rao Thota and Kausar Mohiuddin (All MLAs) and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Seri Subhash Reddy, Tata Madhusudhan and Mirza Riyazul Hassan Effendi (All MLCs).

