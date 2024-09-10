GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Assembly Speaker constitutes Financial Committees; Arekapudi Gandhi appointed as chairman of Committee on Public Accounts

Published - September 10, 2024 12:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Serlingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi (fourth from left) who joined ruling Congress on July 13, 2024, was appointed as chairman of Committee on Public Accounts.

Serlingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi (fourth from left) who joined ruling Congress on July 13, 2024, was appointed as chairman of Committee on Public Accounts. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar has constituted three Financial Committees for the Financial Year 2024-2025 among the elected members.

Committee on Public Accounts

Arekapudi Gandhi, who was elected on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ticket and later shifted to the Congress, is made the chairman of the Committee on Public Accounts, a position usually given to the Opposition Party. Other members in the committee include Prashanth Reddy Vemula, Gangula Kamalakar, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna, Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Ram Rao Pawar, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao (all MLAs), and T. Jeevan Reddy, T. Bhanuprasad Rao, L. Ramana and Satyavathi Rathod (MLCs).

Committee on Estimates

The Committee on Estimates would be headed by Nalamada Padmavathi Reddy and the members include Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Devireddy Sudhir Reddy, Maganti Gopinath, Ch. Vijaya Ramana Rao, Koram Kanakaiah, Ramdas Maloth, Yashaswini Mamidala, P. Rakesh Reddy (All MLAs) and M.S. Prabhakar Rao, Sunkari Raju, T Ravinder Rao and V. Yadava Reddy (all MLCs).

Committee on Public Undertakings

The Committee on Public Undertakings would be headed by K. Shankaraiah and the members include Sabitha Indra Reddy, K.P. Vivekanand, Vemula Veeresham, Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy, Makkan Singh Raj Thakur, Patlolla Sanjeeva Reddy, Laxmi Kantha Rao Thota and Kausar Mohiuddin (All MLAs) and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Seri Subhash Reddy, Tata Madhusudhan and Mirza Riyazul Hassan Effendi (All MLCs).

Published - September 10, 2024 12:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.