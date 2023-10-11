Telangana Assembly Polls 2023 | BJP promises to hike the reservation for tribals to 10% in education and jobs

October 11, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeast Region, G. Kishan Reddy, also the TS BJP president, has promised to hike the reservation for tribals to 10% in education and jobs, if his party is elected to power in the Telangana Assembly Elections-2023, on Wednesday.

Talking to the media after worshipping at the Sammakka-Sarakka Temple in Mulug as part of the thanksgiving tour following the naming of the new national tribal university by the goddesses’ name, along with other party leaders, Mr. Reddy has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the announcement and said the Centre is committed to the welfare of the tribals.

The upcoming ₹25 crore Tribals Museum in Hyderabad and ₹6.5 crore research centre – funded by the Modi Government, are ready for inauguration. The Ramappa Temple was accorded recognition by the UNESCO following the Centre’s initiative, he reminded.

About 17 ‘Ekalavya’ schools for the benefit of the children of the tribals have been established at a cost of ₹420 crore and another ₹37 crore was released for ‘aspirational’ districts of Bhupalapally, Kumuram Bheem-Asifabad and Bhadradri-Kothagudem.

Under the ‘Swadesh-Darshan’ programme infrastructure for a tribal circuit of Mulug-Laknavaram-Medaram-Tadvai-Damaravai-Malluru-Bhogatha waterfalls has been developed at a total cost of ₹80 crore. Another ₹92 crore was spent for developing tourism facilities for the eco-circuit of Somasila, Singotam, Kadilivanam, Akkamahadevi, Egalapenta, Farhabad, Umamaheshwaram and Mallella Theertham, he explained. BJP election campaign committee chairman Eatala Rajender, former MPs G. Mohan Rao, Ravindra Naik and other leaders were present.