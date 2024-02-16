Telangana Assembly passes resolution seeking caste survey

February 16, 2024 05:34 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Government has decided to take up comprehensive door-to-door household survey for assessing social, economic, educational, employment, political and caste status of the people with a special focus on the backward classes.

The State Legislative Assembly passed a resolution to this effect after a marathon debate spanning over five hours. “The House resolves to take up comprehensive door-to-door household survey (socio, economic, educational, employment, political and caste survey of entire Telangana (Kulaganana)) so as to plan and implement various socio, economic, educational, employment and political opportunities for the amelioration of socially and educationally backward classes of citizens and SC and ST mandated under Clause (4) and (5) of Article 15, Clause (4) of Article 16, Articles 38 and 39, Clause (6) of Article 243D and Clause (6) of Article 243T of the Indian Constitution,” the resolution tabled by Backward Classes Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said.

The Minister reiterated the Congress Government’s commitment for the welfare of the backward classes and said the Government would take cooperation of all the stakeholders including political parties, backward classes leaders and experts for finalising the modalities for taking up the caste survey. The Government was also keen on taking suggestions relating to the mode of conduct of the survey and a meeting of the stakeholders would be convened shortly in this direction.

“This is not a secret exercise and will take up the exercise in a transparent manner. There is no scope for any doubts in the caste survey for the conduct of which we have decided to allot ₹150 crore in principle. Funds will not be a criterion for the exercise as the Government will increase the allocation whenever necessary,” he said.

Mr. Prabhakar who replied to the marathon debate in the House requested the Opposition members not to create hurdles in the conduct of the survey. The Government was open for taking constructive suggestions from the opposition parties as this was one of the historical moment for welfare and development of backward classes communities.

The Minister recalled that similar exercise was conducted by the previous BRS Government utilising public money, but the details of the survey were not made public. The previous Government announced financial assistance to backward classes at the time of elections but did not spend any major amounts on their welfare during its tenure. “The BRS Government has spent Rs. 23,000 crore for BC welfare in nine-and-a-half long years of its tenure,” he said responding to queries on the Congress promise to spend huge amounts on BC welfare.

Deputy Chief Minister (Finance and Energy) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the resolution on caste survey was the beginning and it would pave the way for several other programmes assured by the Congress like BC sub plan in the coming days. The Congress was committed to implementing its assurances to the people and the decision to pass a resolution in the assembly was taken after a thorough debate in the State Cabinet meeting.

