Telangana Assembly likely to be in session for three more days 

December 09, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The first session of the third Telangana Legislative Assembly is likely to sit for three more days.

Pro-tem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi administered oath to members in the new assembly on Saturday. A majority of the members led by Leader of the House A. Revanth Reddy took oath as members this morning. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Gajwel MLA K. Chandrasekhar Rao did not attend the first session as he is undergoing treatment in a private hospital after suffering hip bone fracture a couple of days ago.

His son and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao was among the close to 15 members who did not take oath on the first day. The BJP legislators boycotted the proceedings in protest against nomination of Mr. Akbaruddin as pro-tem speaker. The pro-tem speaker adjourned the House till Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, a notification for election of Speaker of the new legislative assembly is likely to be issued on Tuesday with Wednesday being the last date for aspiring candidates to submit their papers. Congress member Gaddam Prasad Kumar had already been announced as the ruling party’s choice for the post and he is likely to be elected unopposed.

The Speaker’s election would be followed by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s traditional address to the joint session of the legislature on December 16. This would be followed by discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address the next day following which the session will be adjourned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT