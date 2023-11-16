Telangana Assembly elections 2023: L.B.Nagar constituency, where hopes run high in all camps

November 16, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The ‘settler’ component has come to be an important factor which could determine the representation in certain constituencies in peripheral parts of Hyderabad city, after formation of Telangana as a separate State. One such key constituency is Lal Bahadur Nagar, known commonly as L.B. Nagar.

It is the third largest constituency in the Greater Hyderabad area and fourth in the whole State in terms of number of voters.

One of the seven Assembly segments of the Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency, L.B. Nagar has over 5.93 lakh voters, a majority of them below 50 years of age. Considering that the voter strength has grown by 48% from just over 4 lakh last elections, the constituency seems to have undergone vigorous phase of voter enrolment this time.

One more interesting fact about the constituency is its history of anti-incumbency since the formation of Telangana as a separate state. In the 2014 elections just before Telangana emerged as a separate state, TDP candidate Ryaga Krishnaiah won from the constituency, replacing sitting MLA D. Sudheer Reddy of the Congress. TRS (now BRS) candidate M.Rammohan Goud trailed despite the overwhelming Telangana sentiment in the State.

Even during the 2018 elections, when a majority of the ‘settlers’ shifted their loyalties to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), L.B. Nagar was one constituency where D. Sudheer Reddy won from the Congress party. He defected to BRS later, and is now one of the three key contenders.

L.B. Nagar electorate constitutes a large number of colonies in L.B.Nagar, Hatinapuram, Mansurabad, Karmanghat, Champapet, Badangpet, Nagole and Hayatnagar areas, besides part Dilsukhnagar and part Saroornagar. Most of these colonies are settled by middle and upper middle class voters, besides the urban poor inhabiting about 50 slums.

Though the colonies had been settled about 40 years ago mostly by government employees and pensioners, the burgeoning real estate development is fast changing the face of it, adding a cosmopolitan touch to the otherwise defined composition.

Housing, urban infrastructure, and civic amenities, besides party loyalty, caste and regional affiliations are some factors that could influence the voters’ choice here.

When it comes to the civic infrastructure, road and transport facilities to this area have seen considerable improvement, thanks to projects such as Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) and drinking water pipelines. Flooding of roads and streets during heavy rains continues to plague several areas, though the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) has reduced the extent of inundation in quite a few colonies.

Construction of a 1,000-bed hospital of Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) is progressing at a fast pace in Kothapet where the landmark fruit market existed earlier. The ruling BRS party is banking heavily on the aforesaid development, while it is yet to be seen if it has the potential to break the anti incumbency streak.

“It is not to say that the government has not worked, but the question is in whose favour. The road infrastructure would benefit only those with private vehicles. This was the busiest route for RTC buses, but on the pretext of Metro Rail, the number of buses have been reduced drastically,” complained K. Sudhakar Naidu from NGOs Colony.

Yadamma, a fruit seller at Kothapet, however, knows where her loyalties lie, despite the fact that the market has been shifted to outside the city now. “I am getting increased pension, and you know where my vote goes,” she says without a blink.

D. Sudheer Reddy from BRS is an entrenched candidate here, thanks to his rich political experience and his presence here since L.B. Nagar emerged as a constituency in the 2009 elections. He is widely known as an approachable leader who knows his electorate and is very conscious of the issues faced by them. Besides, his nativity of Nalgonda could work in his favour as a large number of residents here hail from the district.

“He is fine, but his followers are indulging in encroachments and bullying. That will work against him. People need change,” says Krishna Reddy, a retired employee of TSRTC, and resident of Chintalkunta.

His opponent Madhusudan Goud Yashki (mentioned as Madhusudan in his nomination) from Congress is a prominent leader with decades of experience with a close rapport with the party’s high command. Though he claims nativity of Hayatnagar, he had earlier contested four times from Nizamabad parliamentary constituency, and won twice. He lost the previous two elections to MP and BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

Highly educated and a strong supporter of Telangana as a separate state, Mr. Goud is also known for his civil and soft demeanour. More than anything else, he has advantage in terms of caste affiliation, as the localities of Nagole and B.N.Reddy Nagar have a large presence of his own community.

“Not one community, there is a general feeling of betrayal among all backward castes, as there has been hardly any scheme which benefited them. Since BJP is not very strong, their votes could go en masse to Congress,” says N. Veeresh, a driver.

On the flip side, Mr.Goud is not considered local, and not as approachable as Mr.Sudheer Reddy.

BJP’s Sama Ranga Reddy, the third major contender, has the potential to emerge as the dark horse. With years of experience, claims of local advantage, and backing by the upper middle class voters, he also derives strength from a large number of BJP corporators elected from this constituency, and their cadre. For six months prior to the elections, his office had been steadily working to enrol as many urban voters as possible into the electoral rolls. Whether all these voters arrive at the polling stations on the D-day could make or break his chances.

