Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Not even a single MLA or candidate will break, says Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar

December 03, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - Hyderabad

ANI
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Even as most of the exit poll results have given an edge to the Congress in Telangana and while a few surveys project a potential hung Assembly, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday spoke about the possibility of MLA poaching and said that not even a single MLA or candidate would break.

Also Read Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023, LIVE

"We have made elaborate arrangements for all our candidates...They are safe & we will see that they are protected. Not even a single MLA or candidate will break...We know their political strategy...There is no individual, we have fought the election of collective leadership. We will remain on the same agenda..." said Mr. Shivakumar while speaking to the media, hours ahead of the announcement of the results.

However, he exuded confidence in the party's victory in Telangana and assured that there would not be any alliance between the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), going ahead. "We are hoping that the people of Telangana have decided for a change. I am in a very positive mood. We will give a government with good governance.....Some of our candidates have informed us about whoever these party [BRS] people have spoken to." he said.

Meanwhile, the exit polls by major pollsters who released their prediction on Thursday said that Congress was expected to form the government and the BRS would fall short of the majority after its 10-year rule in the country's youngest State.

