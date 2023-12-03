ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Assembly election results 2023 | Additional security for Congress Chief Revanth Reddy

December 03, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Congress chief has been provided with additional security after election results started pouring in on Sunday

Naveen Kumar

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar along with his team coming out after meeting Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad on December 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The Telangana State police have stepped up the security provided to Indian National Congress-Telangana President Revanth Reddy on Sunday afternoon as election results began trickling in. Officials from the State Intelligence confirmed that as per routine procedure, Mr. Reddy will be given additional security as per the post he holds. Officials also said that the ‘outgoing’ chief minister will still get Z+ category security.

The Telangana State Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar, along with DGP of State CID Mahesh Bhagwat and ADGP (law and order) Sanjay Kumar Jain, met Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and congratulated him for the victory of Congress party.

Also read: Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023, LIVE Updates

When asked about the additional security for Mr. Reddy, Anil Kumar, the Additional IGP (Intelligence) said, “Depending on the position he (Revanth Reddy) chooses to hold, security will be provided by the state police officials.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Z+ category is a security detail which has 55 personnel, including 10+ National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and police personnel

ALSO READ
Telangana Assembly elections results 2023 | What election promises did Congress make?

Meanwhile, the Pragathi Bhavan in Begumpet wore a deserted look with police security deployed outside the entrance of the CM’s Camp Office. Officials guarding the place said that no particular orders were given for additional security. “It has been like this since morning. We are stationed here asking the media and public to maintain some distance. No big movements or additional staff requested for. Just cars zooming in and out every now and then,” said an official manning a post near the office.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US