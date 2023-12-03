Telangana Assembly election results 2023 | Additional security for Congress Chief Revanth Reddy

December 03, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana State police have stepped up the security provided to Indian National Congress-Telangana President Revanth Reddy on Sunday afternoon as election results began trickling in. Officials from the State Intelligence confirmed that as per routine procedure, Mr. Reddy will be given additional security as per the post he holds. Officials also said that the ‘outgoing’ chief minister will still get Z+ category security.

The Telangana State Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar, along with DGP of State CID Mahesh Bhagwat and ADGP (law and order) Sanjay Kumar Jain, met Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills and congratulated him for the victory of Congress party.

When asked about the additional security for Mr. Reddy, Anil Kumar, the Additional IGP (Intelligence) said, “Depending on the position he (Revanth Reddy) chooses to hold, security will be provided by the state police officials.”

The Z+ category is a security detail which has 55 personnel, including 10+ National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and police personnel

Meanwhile, the Pragathi Bhavan in Begumpet wore a deserted look with police security deployed outside the entrance of the CM’s Camp Office. Officials guarding the place said that no particular orders were given for additional security. “It has been like this since morning. We are stationed here asking the media and public to maintain some distance. No big movements or additional staff requested for. Just cars zooming in and out every now and then,” said an official manning a post near the office.

