ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Assembly adjourned sine die

August 07, 2023 02:56 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

In his concluding remarks, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy stated that the fifth meet of the 8th session of the second Assembly of Telangana, the House met for 26.45 hours

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Legislative Assembly. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

After the four-day monsoon session, the last one for the present Assembly, the Telangana Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Sunday.

In his concluding remarks, he stated that the fifth meet of the 8th session of the second Assembly of Telangana, the House met for 26.45 hours wherein 20 questions and 38 supplementaries were answered. There were 44 speeches during the sitting, in which 8 Bills were passed and 4 more were reconsidered. Four short discussions were taken up.

The Speaker said he had assumed the Chair on January 18, 2019 and thanked treasury benches and members of other parties for cooperating with the Chair in running the House meaningfully.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US