Telangana Assembly adjourned sine die

August 07, 2023 02:56 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

After the four-day monsoon session, the last one for the present Assembly, the Telangana Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Sunday.

In his concluding remarks, he stated that the fifth meet of the 8th session of the second Assembly of Telangana, the House met for 26.45 hours wherein 20 questions and 38 supplementaries were answered. There were 44 speeches during the sitting, in which 8 Bills were passed and 4 more were reconsidered. Four short discussions were taken up.

The Speaker said he had assumed the Chair on January 18, 2019 and thanked treasury benches and members of other parties for cooperating with the Chair in running the House meaningfully.