Assembly adjourned sine die

HYDERABAD

26 March 2021 23:18 IST

Both Houses of legislature were adjourned sine die immediately after they passed the Appropriation Bill on Friday afternoon. Earlier, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao replied to the debate on the Bill in the Assembly.

The Assembly transacted business for 47 hours and 44 minutes in nine days as part of its budget session. On the other hand, the Legislative Council functioned for 17 hours and 49 minutes over five days.

