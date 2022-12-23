Telangana asks Centre to supply vaccine for booster dose

December 23, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - hyderabad

The Telangana government has asked the Centre to supply vaccine to step up administration of booster dose to people in view of the latest scare about the new variant of Coronavirus.

At a video conference with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday, Mr. Rao informed that the State government had eight lakh doses of Covaxin, 80,000 doses of Covishield and no stock at all of Corbeax.

He recalled that the average booster dose administration in Telangana was 48 per cent against the national average of 23 per cent. This was possible due to continuous monitoring by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and keeping health officials on alert.

Mr. Rao requested the Centre to sensitise State governments about the symptoms of the latest variant of COVID BF 7, its spread, impact and treatment. It will help the governments to gear up to meet the situation. He also wanted Centre to ensure that there was no shortage of oxygen in view of past experience. A system to map linkage of oxygen plants with nearby hospitals should be implemented.

The repairs of Pressure Swing Absorption oxygen generating plants and ventilators supplied by the Centre in the past was not taken up in the absence of annual maintenance contract with dealers. Steps should be taken to bring them into use on a full scale.

The Centre should consider framing Emergency Covid Response Package 3 to improve health infrastructure in States.

The conference was attended by Principal Secretary, Health, Syed Ali Murtuza Rizvi, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Swetha Mohanty, Director of Public Health G. Srinivas Rao and Director of Medical Education K. Ramesh Reddy.