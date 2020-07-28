Telangana app for COVID-19 patients

The Telangana government has developed a new application for COVID-19 patients on home quarantine to avail themselves of the services of private doctors.
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, appearing in the Telangana High Court on Tuesday in connection with a clutch of Public Interest Litigation petitions, said the app was being tested on a pilot basis for the past six days.
Christened Home Isolation Tele-medicine and Monitoring (HITAM), the app had already enrolled close to 170 doctors.
Mostly private and retired government doctors were being chosen for this project, said the Chief Secretary, making it clear that the government did not want to disturb in-service doctors. Each doctor was being assigned 50 patients.
“The doctor will prescribe medicines through app messages,” he said.
The doctor would also collect details of the patient’s family members and guide them, Mr. Kumar explained.
It would soon be made available to all citizens.
He described the COVID-19 situation as unprecedented. “Several of my officers and District Collectors were infected while discharging their duties,” he told the court.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath