GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana, A.P. resolve to push for high speed, eight-lane corridor to boost inter-State connectivity

Telangana CM wants it to be extended up to Machilipatnam; Naidu concurs with the proposal

Updated - July 09, 2024 12:26 am IST

Published - July 08, 2024 05:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Vehicles stuck in a jam on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway.

Vehicles stuck in a jam on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The State Governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have resolved to request the Central Government to expand the national highway connecting Hyderabad and Vijayawada as an eight-lane high-speed corridor to facilitate faster movement of people and goods between the two States.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up works on six-laning of the busy highway and they are in various stages of progress. The issue reportedly came up during the face-to-face meeting between the two Chief Ministers A. Revanth Reddy of Telangana and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The two Chief Ministers discussed about the “sentiments” that had been flaring up emotions on both sides ten years after the bifurcation of the erstwhile United State and decided to assuage them in the interests of both the States. Mr. Revanth Reddy reportedly underscored the need for confidence-building measures on the part of the two Governments in this direction so that people could be convinced about their resolve to strengthen the relations between the two States.

Extension would help movement of goods from proposed dry port in Telangana

Accordingly, he suggested that the two Governments request the Centre to expand the purview of the ongoing widening of the national highway and make it an eight-lane greenfield highway. He wanted the highway to be extended up to Machilipatnam as it would be of immense help in the movement of goods from the proposed dry port that is being planned in Telangana.

Komatireddy lays foundation for flyover to curb accidents on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

Mr. Naidu is said to have concurred with the proposal reminding that high-speed connectivity between the capitals of the two States was among the provisions incorporated in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014. Accordingly, the two Governments are understood to have decided to take up the matter with the Central Government soon to seek its cooperation in this regard.

Related Topics

Telangana / road transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.