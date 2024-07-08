Telangana, A.P. resolve to push for high speed, eight-lane corridor to boost inter-State connectivity

The State Governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have resolved to request the Central Government to expand the national highway connecting Hyderabad and Vijayawada as an eight-lane high-speed corridor to facilitate faster movement of people and goods between the two States.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up works on six-laning of the busy highway and they are in various stages of progress. The issue reportedly came up during the face-to-face meeting between the two Chief Ministers A. Revanth Reddy of Telangana and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The two Chief Ministers discussed about the “sentiments” that had been flaring up emotions on both sides ten years after the bifurcation of the erstwhile United State and decided to assuage them in the interests of both the States. Mr. Revanth Reddy reportedly underscored the need for confidence-building measures on the part of the two Governments in this direction so that people could be convinced about their resolve to strengthen the relations between the two States.

Extension would help movement of goods from proposed dry port in Telangana

Accordingly, he suggested that the two Governments request the Centre to expand the purview of the ongoing widening of the national highway and make it an eight-lane greenfield highway. He wanted the highway to be extended up to Machilipatnam as it would be of immense help in the movement of goods from the proposed dry port that is being planned in Telangana.

Mr. Naidu is said to have concurred with the proposal reminding that high-speed connectivity between the capitals of the two States was among the provisions incorporated in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014. Accordingly, the two Governments are understood to have decided to take up the matter with the Central Government soon to seek its cooperation in this regard.