Telangana, A.P. handover Krishna water management to River Board

February 01, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have finally agreed to hand over the management (regulation) of water releases from the Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects, from 15 outlets based on them and spillways of the two joint storage facilities for the two States, to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

However, decision over the management of hydro-electric units based on the two projects has not been taken and the two States continue to operate them at their will, based on the need. The operation and maintenance of the projects too would continue in the existing system – Srisailam by A.P. and Nagarjunsagar by Telangana.

Ambiguity continues over the water shares to be drawn by the two States from the next water year, from June 1, despite the agreement to handover the water management to the river board by Telangana as the latter stuck to its stand of 50% share in the Krishna water till adjudication of shares afresh by KWDT-II. The Engineers-in-Chief of the two States stated later that a three-member panel would decide on the shares from time to time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after the meeting ENC of Telangana C. Muralidhar said Telangana had already written to the Ministry of Jal Shakti seeking 50% share (out of 811 tmc ft) in water allocated en bloc to combined A.P. by KWDT-I and there is no State-wise allocation after bifurcation of combined A.P. into A.P. and Telangana. But, no reply/response has come so far.

The State’s view that there is no requirement of CRPF deployment on the left half (Telangana side) of the Nagarjunasagar dam was also informed to the board, the ENC said adding that the matter of operating hydel units was not discussed at the board meeting. He stated that the board had sought deputation of staff from the two States — 45 from Telangana, 40 from A.P. — for management of water releases/operation.

When asked whether handing over the management of water releases could lead to problems to Telangana, Mr. Muralidhar said there was nothing wrong in it as it would avoid day-to-day issues in water releases and even if there was any dispute in the matter of water releases the issues would be taken to the MoJS and Apex Council’s notice.

Stating that A.P. had been willing to handover the projects for long but it was due to some ‘inhibitions’ of Telangana it was delayed, ENC of A.P. C. Narayana Reddy said the decision now would allow handing over six outlets in A.P. and nine in Telangana. He stated that they had sought 2 tmc ft water release from Left Canal and 3 tmc ft from Right Canal in March. They had already taken permission for 5 tmc ft release for drinking needs in April.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.