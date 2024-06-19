GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau seals Alprazolam manufacturing unit

Published - June 19, 2024 12:33 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
SP Rupesh addressing the media after an Alprazolam manufacturing unit was raided by the police on the outskirts of Kothapally, Gummdaidal, in Sangareddy district.

SP Rupesh addressing the media after an Alprazolam manufacturing unit was raided by the police on the outskirts of Kothapally, Gummdaidal, in Sangareddy district. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The raided alprazolam manufacturing unit in Sangareddy district.

The raided alprazolam manufacturing unit in Sangareddy district. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Gosukonda Anji Reddy, 41, owner of Chandra Reddy Garden, and Gummadidala Swimming pool, in Gummadidala, and Kyasaram Rakesh, 36, a realtor, were arrested after a contraband manufacturing lab was discovered on their premises in Sangareddy.

The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) officials seized 2.6 kilograms of contraband along with the manufacturing lab and the equipment used. About 20 kilograms of stage-1 intermediate product, 10 kilograms of stage-2 intermediate produce, 350 litres of mixed solution, 35 kilograms of hexamethyl antihistamine, 16 litres of acetic acid, one barrel of ammonium carbonate, and 90 kilograms of phosphorous penta sulphide were also seized.

According to officials, the two arrested were suppliers to a network of drugs comprising Prabhakar Goud and Sai Kumar, who were previously booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for illegally manufacturing and selling alprazolam to toddy sellers for spiking the drink.

Sai Kumar Goud and K. Rakesh previously worked in various pharma laboratories and acquired knowledge of chemicals and manufacturing process of alprazolam. Owing to the demand for adulterated toddy, they started manufacturing alprazolam illegally, the officials explained.

Five factories manufacturing alprazolam have been unearthed in the last one year including at Nagarkurnool DRI, Jinnaram, Cherlapally, Vijayawada and Fisalwadi - while the drug is also being supplied from Pune, Indore, Ratlam and Delhi.

A case has been booked under Section 8(c) r/w 21(c), 22(c), 29 of the NDPS Act-1985.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.