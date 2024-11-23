Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau honours officers for successful convictions in NDPS cases

In 2024 so far, judgments were delivered in 226 narcotics cases registered by Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), out of which 39 cases resulted in convictions, amounting to a 17% conviction rate. This marks an improvement over the 11% conviction rate in 2023.

The TGANB furnished the figures during a rewards programme hosted at the DGP office on Saturday to commend the work of Investigation Officers, Court Duty Officers and Public Prosecutors in securing convictions under the NDPS Act.

DGP of Telangana Jitender praised their dedication and highlighted the bureau’s efforts to combat drug-related crimes across the state.

Notable contributions came from districts like Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, Khammam, Cyberabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad and Karimnagar. The sentences included four cases with 20-year imprisonments, one case with a 12-year sentence and several others with terms ranging from six months to 10 years, involving a total of 50 convicts.

Despite the progress, the TGANB emphasised the need for improvement to achieve the goal of a drug-free Telangana. “To this end, the bureau has trained over 22,000 personnel from police, prohibition, excise, prosecution, and railways departments. Training programmes, conducted both online and offline, focused on effective investigation, handling of evidence and procedural compliance during trials.

A total of 59 courses were offered between December 2023 and November 2024, covering topics such as drawing evidence samples, opposing bail petitions, and ensuring convictions for commercial quantity offences, said the DGP.

Additionally, supervisory officers from the ranks of deputy superintendents and commissioners of police will undergo specialised training to ensure effective monitoring of NDPS cases. The bureau also plans joint workshops engaging judicial officers, public prosecutors and investigators to create a robust mechanism for handling drug-related cases.