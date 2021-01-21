Telangana announces decision to implement 10% quota for economically weaker sections

HYDERABAD:

21 January 2021 17:56 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday announced the State government’s decision to implement 10%reservation for Economically Weaker Sections in education and employment.

The quota will be implemented for EWS, without any change in the reservation already enjoyed by other sections, a release of the CMO said.

Mr. Rao said an official meeting, presided by him, will discuss the issue in a couple of days and issue orders. He stressed on the necessity for 10% reservation to EWS in education and employment.

The quota for EWS will take the reservations for various downtrodden sections in the State up to 60%. The State government was already implementing 50% reservations for SCs, STs and BCs, the release added.