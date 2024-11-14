ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana and Marathwada are similar in sentiments: Uttam

Published - November 14, 2024 11:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy campaigning with Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Thursday.

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is the AICC observer for the Marathwada region, said that the historic association between Telangana and Marathwada would help the Congress and its allied parties win in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Telangana’s success would be reflected in Marathwada as people were similar and also the sentiments that drove them. He said that people were ready to vote out the Mahayuti government.

He was speaking during an election campaign in Nanded of Maharashtra on Thursday. Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also addressed the gathering.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US