Telangana and Marathwada are similar in sentiments: Uttam

Published - November 14, 2024 11:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy campaigning with Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Thursday.

Hyderabad

Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is the AICC observer for the Marathwada region, said that the historic association between Telangana and Marathwada would help the Congress and its allied parties win in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Telangana’s success would be reflected in Marathwada as people were similar and also the sentiments that drove them. He said that people were ready to vote out the Mahayuti government.

He was speaking during an election campaign in Nanded of Maharashtra on Thursday. Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also addressed the gathering.

