Telangana and Kerala Ministers explore collaborative rice procurement

Kerala’s Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology G.R. Anil on Friday met Telangana’s Minister for Irrigation, CAD, CAF and Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy here.

Both explored potential collaborations and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the two states. Of particular interest was Kerala’s demand for a preferred variety of rice, sourced from Telangana. Mr. Uttam Kumar said Telangana could readily fulfil Kerala’s rice requirements at a competitive price.

To expedite the collaboration, Commissioner and Principal Secretary D.S. Chauhan has been tasked with exploring the possibilities and formulating a comprehensive ‘plan of action’ in conjunction with Kerala’s Commissioner of Civil Supplies D. Sujit Babu.

The meeting also addressed the potential procurement of other food commodities grown in Kerala. Underscoring the importance of this collaboration, Mr. Uttam Kumar directed the Civil Supplies department to actively seek opportunities to meet Kerala’s requirements.

Senior officials from both the states attended the discussions, engaging in detailed conversations to draw up the modalities. If realised, such an agreement is poised to bring significant advantages to both Kerala and Telangana.

In response to the positive nature of the meeting, Mr. Uttam Kumar expressed optimism about the potential collaboration.

