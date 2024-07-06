ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana and AP CMs to meet at 6 pm, bifurcation of Schedule IX and X institutions among prime issues to be discussed

Published - July 06, 2024 04:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Power dues is another key issue

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to meet in Hyderabad at 6 p.m. of July 6, 2024.

Division of Schedule IX and X assets and liabilities between the two Telugu States will be the focus area of deliberations between Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday evening.

The two Chief Ministers along with senior officials of the two States are meeting after a gap a more than four years with exclusive focus on resolution of the pending bifurcation issues which came up after the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014. According to tentative agenda, apportionment of assets and liabilities of the 12 institutions which did not find mention in the Reorganisation Act is likely to figure during the deliberations.

The division of these institutions numbering 243, 91 in Schedule IX, 142 in Schedule X and 12 not mentioned anywhere in the Act, valued at around ₹1.42 lakh crore has been a major issue of contention between the two States since bifurcation. This apart, another major issue is the apportionment of assets and liabilities of the erstwhile A.P. State Finance Corporation which is expected to form part of the discussions between the two Chief Ministers.

Watch: What will CMs of Telangana and A.P. discuss in Hyderabad on the July 6?

As expected, power dues wherein the two States are at loggerheads with claims by each that the other is due to pay huge amounts is another key issue. The Chief Ministers are likely to discuss about the division of liabilities of centrally aided projects as also the dispute regarding the amounts pertaining to Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

The discussion would also feature the allocation of three buildings, the CID Headquarters, Hermitage Buildings and the Lake View Guest House, which came into the possession of Telangana since June 1 after cessation of Hyderabad as common capital, to Andhra Pradesh till the disputes between the two States are completely settled.

