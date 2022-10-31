Telangana among top five States with high breast cancer cases

File.

The estimated breast cancer cases per one lakh women in 2020 in Telangana was 40.2, way above the Indian average of 31.3. Telangana is ranked fifth after Kerala, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, among the States with incidence of breast cancers, as per the data revealed in the Lok Sabha in July.

The National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), Registry Program report, in 2020, stated that more than two lakh women were estimated to have been diagnosed with breast cancer and there were an estimated 76,000 deaths in the country, said director, Apollo Cancer Institutes, Dr Vijay Anand Reddy, on Saturday.

Most of the cancers in women are highly curable, but changing lifestyles, especially of urban women, is leading to alarming rise in the incidence of breast cancer with one in every eight women being impacted. Distressing part is the disease manifesting at a much younger age of 30 years, instead of the earlier 50 years and above, he said at the launch of the awareness campaign against ‘Breast Cancer’, as part of the International Breast Cancer awareness month – October, at Apollo Cancer Institutes, Jubilee Hills.

The NCDIR report estimates the rise in incidence to more than 2.3 lakh cases by 2025. The Indian mortality rate of 37.2% from breast cancer in 2020, was way higher than the Asian rate of 34% and the global average of 30%. Apart from the non-modifiable risk factors of age, gender, genetic factors and family history of cancer, the risk factors which can be modified with lifestyle changes are obesity, pregnancy, lactation and avoiding alcohol consumption, said Dr. Reddy.

Early detection is possible by performing breast self-examination every month immediately a week after the menses ceases, from the age of 30 years. A clinical breast examination once in a year or three years by an oncologist or a physician and screening with a mammogram from the age of 40 years, helps in early detection. Healthy lifestyle, nutritious food, regular exercise and preventive medical checks after a certain age keeps breast cancer at bay, said Dr Reddy.

Actress Priyamani launched the breast cancer screening initiative and called for early detection of cancer.

Consultant surgical oncologist Dr Ramu Damuluri, consultant radiation oncologist Dr K. Shilpa Reddy and others were present.